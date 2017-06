Matt and Natalie Zsembik, both 10, of Northfield bounce bubbles on their hands during Science Saturday at the Nordonia Hills Library branch of the Akron Summit County Public Library on Saturday in Northfield. Children gathered to watch Pearlman of Cleveland perform bubble tricks and experiments. He holds the Guinness World Record for biggest free floating soap bubble indoors/outdoors. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal)