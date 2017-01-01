Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Citizen scientists Marge and Don Rearick do a count of amphibians by listening for their calls in the dark during a survey of the amphibian population at Hampton Hills Metro Park on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Metro Park Ranger Marlo Perdicas holds a mass of salamander eggs she found during a survey of the amphibian population at Hampton Hills Metro Park on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Spring peeper, about half-an-inch in length, clings to a twig during a survey of the amphibian population at Hampton Hills Metro Park on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Metro Park Ranger Marlo Perdicas holds a mass of salamander eggs she found during a survey of the amphibian population at Hampton Hills Metro Park on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Metro Park Ranger Marlo Perdicas holds a mass of salamander eggs she found during a survey of the amphibian population at Hampton Hills Metro Park on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
The lights of a vehicle streak past during a time exposure of a vernal pond during a survey of the amphibian population at Hampton Hills Metro Park on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)