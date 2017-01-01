All CATEGORIES
Street Treats Grill owners Mark and Wendy Graziani pose for a portrait outside the grill in Akron. Street Treats Grill will be taking over the vacant spot in the courthouse cafeteria. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)

hunt01cut Leah Klafczynski - Akron Beacon Journal
Huntington Bank to close 38 branches systemwide; 4 in the Akron area

Huntington Bank is closing 38 branches in seven states, including four in the Akron area.

trundle06cut_01
Let’s be careful out there: Akron Police Capt. Sylvia Trundle retires Friday at roll call with friends, theme from ‘Hill Street Blues’
buchtel02cut_01
Character counts in Griffin Nation: New banners line Copley Road showing off Buchtel high’s promising seniors
quarterman24cut_2
Buchtel student’s mother pleads case in wrongful death lawsuit
cavs02cut_02
Cavaliers in talks to trade Iman Shumpert to Rockets; Jose Calderon agrees to one-year deal
