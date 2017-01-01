All CATEGORIES
Ohio Disc Dog Caper, an eight-year-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, goes for a low frisbee thrown by his owner Kathy Gaddis of Aurora . (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)

Northfield woman scammed 22 people across U.S., selling horses, other items and not providing them

Lydia Culp’s web of broken promises stretched across the country.

In uniform, off duty and big trouble: Summit County sheriff’s deputy who ran CSI unit faces charges of raping a 26-year-old woman
All-American Soap Box Derby has first African-American winner; kids race despite rain at Derby Downs
How Browns tight end David Njoku transformed into NFL rookie with thrilling potential
Forty Summit County residents overdosed this week, report shows
