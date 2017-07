Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, 11, of Akron (second from left) laughs when asked to smile with his teeth for a picture amongst his classmates at DREAMS Academy on Monday at The House of the Lord in Akron. DREAMS Academy is an eight-week mentoring program for young boys that teaches life skills including problem solving, financial literacy, etiquette and others on Monday evenings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)