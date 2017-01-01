Andrew Williams shares this photo of himself in his parents backyard back in the early 80's.He is wearing his favorite mesh shirt, a pair of shorts and of course the famous striped tube socks of that era. His boombox is strapped to his shoulder and the latest Zapp cassette tape was surely playing. I only wish that I had my old Schwinn10 speed in the photo. And of course it was a polaroid photo. (Family Photo)

