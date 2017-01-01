Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mike McCloskey and his wife Anne on a December night out in the 1980's. " I can't believe how large the shoulder pads are, as, they didn't seem that big at the time! " Anne hopes everyone gets a good laugh out of it. (Family Photo)
Andrew Williams shares this photo of himself in his parents backyard back in the early 80's.He is wearing his favorite mesh shirt, a pair of shorts and of course the famous striped tube socks of that era. His boombox is strapped to his shoulder and the latest Zapp cassette tape was surely playing. I only wish that I had my old Schwinn10 speed in the photo. And of course it was a polaroid photo. (Family Photo)
Tom Stephan says in 1986 I was moving from the middle school to the new high school in Stow and I thought the Tom Selleck-style mustache would make me look like the cool English teacher. The jury is still out.
(Family Photo)
Joe Toothman and Jen Confer in Clearwater, Florida, in 1986. She thinks "the shorts are almost worse than the hair!" (Family Photo)
Todd Boughton of Copley in this 1986 photo. The "business in
the front, party in the back" look was complete with the leather jacket and wallpaper mural in the background. (Family Photo)
James Butke November 1985,U.S. Air Force Basic Training, Lackland AFB, TX. (Family Photo)
The Vernotzy family from North Hill in the 1980's. The top picture, left to right, back row, Doreen, Frank and Michelle. Sitting, left to right, Twin Larry, Craig and other twin Gary. (Family photo)
Don Henegar sports a mullet in his 1987 senior picture from Chippewa. He says, " he loves the Mullet. Some of the greatest days of my life." (Family Photo)
Gunne sax wedding dress ten years later as baptism gown. Sofie Matheny with grandmother Audrey Martin. (Family Photo)
Leslie Matheny and Jan Matheny in the Gunne Sax wedding attire. (Family Photo)
Now retired middle school teacher, Alan Kesh, was so proud of his Mr. Kotter fro and Tom Select stache as he poses with his daughter Allison. (Family Photo)
Jan Matheny and son Joe in their wedding attire in 1985. (Family Photo)
Mark & Leslie Matheny on vacation in Ocean City MD 1986. Big hair
days for both girls and guys. (Family Photo)
Donna Jones shows off a picture of her children, Amy, Jill, and Michael taken around 1988. Not only does mom love their outfits, but the TV and VCR beside them is also very cool. (Family Photo)
Sarah Durst (Melvin) holding a field hockey stick and Lisa Durst (Downard) - circa 1986-1987, on their first day of school at Woodridge High School. Pleated pants and suspenders were in as well as skinny belts with a big shirt. (Family Photo)
Mark & Leslie Matheny at their wedding in 1985. Porn stach, guy perms, Gunne Sax dresses - all very hip styles. (Family Photo)
Kathi Messer submitted this image of herself from the 1980's. She explained, "I remember my hair being so big that I couldn't even get my banana clip to connect at the top in this picture! Good times! " (Family Photo)
Allison Foster (pictured) and her mother remember the 80's for the fashions as well as the good times they had. Always planning the "perfect outfit" for any occasion. It was all about the hair and the shoulder pads. (Family Photo)
Janet Heilmeiev (pictured) and her daughter Allison Foster remember the 80's for the fashions as well as the good times they had. Always planning the "perfect outfit" for any occasion. It was all about the hair and the shoulder pads.(Family Photo)
Mark Matheny in his PEACHES Records shirt and Leslie (Martin)
Matheny in her Michael Stanley band shirt in 1984. (Family Photo)