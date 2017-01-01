All CATEGORIES
Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters addresses the audience during a public meeting to update the Gorge Dam removal at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

State Highway Patrol sergeant hops on runaway horse and buggy to save the day in Wayne County (with video)

Sgt. C. Otis Smith knew he had to time his leap perfectly.

Stow man dies in one-car crash
Akron Dish: Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken replaces Pillitiere’s; Rib Fest opens Friday; folk and wine at Hale Farm; farm-to-table food
Demolition of Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls is nowhere close to happening soon
What Bruce Smith sees in Browns rookie Myles Garrett and why the No. 1 pick from 1985 wants to mentor top selection from 2017
