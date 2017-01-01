Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Alina Subadi, 7, dances with her classmates at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Drama students Moni Bhattarai (center), Umesh Chhetri (left) and Mega Neopaney (right) practice improv during drama class at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dilli Subedi practices harmonium during class at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Puspa Gajmer sits for a portrait at his desk at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. Puspa founded the music academy and runs the operation while maintaining full time job. He spent 22-years in refugee camps before coming to the United States. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rajash Adhikari performs in drama class at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Young girls dance to nepali folk music during class at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Katie Beck, instructor from Gum-Dip Theatre, laughs during drama class warm up alongside student Moni Bhattarai at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shoes of students wait outside in the hallway at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Indra Subedi practices tubla during class at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Indra Subedi (left) practices tubla alongside Dilli Subedi practicing harmonium (right) while being instructed by music instructor Sushil Bishwakarma (center) at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)