All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Alina Subadi, 7, dances with her classmates at the Himalayan Music Academy in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)

MORE FROM OHIO.COM

midock12cut_01 PHIL MASTURZO - AKRON BEACON JOURNAL
Jim Midock’s heart-transplant hopes: Former WNIR newsman waits for a life-changing phone call

Jim Midock is hoping for a heart transplant.

Akron man shoots 22-year-old daughter after mistaking her for burglar, police say
tikes12_06
Thanks to LeBron James, Akron students see Little Tikes factory in Hudson not just kids’ play
Akron’s 13th homicide victim of 2017 died after a string of bad luck
Akron robbery: Be careful who you smoke weed with, they may want your Kyrie Irving shoes
MORE FROM OHIO.COM >
 
Prev Next