All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Deborah Ingersol (left) leads patrons in song from behind the piano at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

MORE FROM OHIO.COM

tunnel26cut_02 MIKE CARDEW - AKRON BEACON JOURNAL
$12 million, rock-splitting, tunnel-boring Rosie debuts for cameras

With rain falling steady, Rosie’s makers pulled back the white tarps covering the two sections of her body exposed to the elements. Her back three sections were tucked somewhere out of sight inside a steel building at the Robbins Co., a Solon manufacturer of massive tunnel bores.

Summa Health relaxes controversial dress code: employees can shed pantyhose
Akron man accused of kidnapping, raping high school girl
stowcrash25_01
Stow police handle 12 crashes on state Route 8
ford26cut
Bond is set at $7 million for man charged with setting Akron fire that killed two adults and five children
MORE FROM OHIO.COM >
 
Prev Next