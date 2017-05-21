Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Deborah Ingersol (left) leads patrons in song from behind the piano at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Deborah Ingersol applauds patrons after singing a song at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Deborah Ingersol leads patrons in song as friends turn the music for her as she plays at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Darius McBride (left) of Canton sings with Deborah Ingersol as Ingersol leads patrons in song at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Deborah Ingersol leads patrons in song as she plays the piano at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Deborah Ingersol looks through the hundreds of song books as she takes a break from leading patrons in song at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tara Corkery of Wadsworth (right) sings with Deborah Ingersol (cq) as Ingersol leads patrons in song at Ingy's Piano Bar downtown Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
