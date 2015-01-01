All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Jerry Miller's mother, Leah Miller (left), Dr. Crow (right, front) and Jerry's father, Wayne Miller (right, back) examine Jerry's burns during a morning appointment on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Akron Children's Hospital. Jerry has had 23 surgeries with 22 of them performed by Dr. John Crow, chairman of the department of surgery at Akron Children's Hospital. Dr. Crow originally used cadaver skin and Integra, which allows the body to grow new skin, as a temporary solution before the idea to use his identical twin brother John's skin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)

MORE FROM OHIO.COM

wall24cut_1
LeBron hand delivers $1.3 million in cash to Akron couple from his ‘The Wall’ TV game show, cash quickly whisked away to the bank

It’s not every day a Brinks truck rolls up to an Akron house to deliver $1.3 million in hundreds neatly stacked in two black bags along with a lone $10 bill.

jessbrown24cut
Barberton alcoholic who held state record for most drunken-driving convictions dies in prison
Four people seriously injured in two-car crash on North Portage Path in Akron
cavs23_03
After three years in exile, Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins getting second chance after domestic violence incident
wall21cut_01
Akron couple wins $1.3 million on LeBron’s new prime-time game show
MORE FROM OHIO.COM >
 
  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next