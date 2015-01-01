Jerry Miller's mother, Leah Miller (left), Dr. Crow (right, front) and Jerry's father, Wayne Miller (right, back) examine Jerry's burns during a morning appointment on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Akron Children's Hospital. Jerry has had 23 surgeries with 22 of them performed by Dr. John Crow, chairman of the department of surgery at Akron Children's Hospital. Dr. Crow originally used cadaver skin and Integra, which allows the body to grow new skin, as a temporary solution before the idea to use his identical twin brother John's skin. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)

