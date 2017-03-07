All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Defendant Willard McCarley listens during a pretrial hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield's court on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)

MORE FROM OHIO.COM

Man who killed three in Canton before killing himself legally purchased gun an hour earlier; victims identified

A man who shot and killed three people and a dog before turning the gun on himself in Canton bought the gun legally an hour before he opened fire on Thursday, police reported.

church01_1
Downtown Akron church building sold after seven years on market; Burning Bush congregation will relocate to High Street property
browns01cut_2
Patrick Mahomes shows talent at pro day that Browns coach Hue Jackson has noted; Mitchell Trubisky works out for hometown team
summa01web
Summa officials work to find new training programs for displaced ER resident doctors
Massillon woman charged with defrauding banks out of $2 million
MORE FROM OHIO.COM >
 
Prev Next