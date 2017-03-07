Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Defendant Willard McCarley listens during a pretrial hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield's court on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Willard McCarley (left) confers with his defense lawyer Scott Rilley during a pretrial hearing before Judge Joy Oldfieldin January. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Williard McCarley enters the courtroom before hearing for his murder retrial before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Baumoel (left) addresses the court as defense lawyer Scott Rilley listens at a pretrial hearing for defendant Willard McCarley in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's court on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense lawyer Scott Rilley (left) talks with defendant Willard McCarley at a pretrial hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's court on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Baumoel (left) talks to Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield during a hearing with defense attorney John Greven and his client Williard McCarley Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield listens to Assistant County Prosecuting Attorney John Baumoel during a hearing in the retrial of Willard McCarley Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. McCarley is being tried a third time in the 1992 murder of his former girlfriend Charlene Puffenbarger. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense lawyer Scott Rilley (left) walks into court with defendant Willard McCarley at the start of a pretrial hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's court on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Charlene Puffenbarger in her high school photo. Puffenbarger, 26, a mother of two was killed in her Twinsburg Twp. apartment. (Family photo)
Defendant Willard McCarley enters the court for a pretrial hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield's court on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Baumoel (left) addresses the court as defense lawyer Scott Rilley (second from left) defendant Willard McCarley (second from right) and defense attorney John Greven listen at a pretrial hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's court on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorney Scott Rilley addresses Judge Joy Oldfield during a pre-trial hearing with his client Willard McCarley at his side on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorney John Greven addresses Judge Joy Oldfield during a pre-trial hearing for Willard McCarley on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Judge Joy Oldfield during a pre-trial hearing for upcoming murder trial of Willard McCarleyon Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Phyllis Puffenbarger holds her daughter's high school senior picture in the living room of her Twinsburg home. Puffenbarger, the 26-year-old mother of two was killed in her Twinsburg Twp. apartment.
(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ken Puffenbarger, brother of the slain Charlene Puffenbarger, sits next to his mother Phyllis Puffenbarger during a pretrial hearing before Judge Joy Oldfield on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Jay Cole addresses Judge Joy Oldfield during a pretrial hearing before Judge Joy Oldfield on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this 2005 file photo, Willard McCarley, 41, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Charlene Puffenbarger, in 1992 in Twinsburg.5. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Willard McCarley leaves the courtroom after Judge Marvin Shapiro sentenced him to life in prison on Wednesday, February 9, 2005 for the 1992 muder of his ex-girlfriend, Charlene Puffenbarger. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Sheriffs deputy takes Willard McCarley (right) into custody in 2007 after he was found guilty of murder in the death of Charlene Puffenbarger his former girlfriend. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)