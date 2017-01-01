In this 2007 file photo, Randy Resh was just released at the Portage County Jail after being an appearance in the Portage County court where he received on bond, Friday, Jan 19, 2007, in Portage Conty, OH. He is hugging his mother Eleanor Resh just after his release. The Ohio Supreme Court in a unanimous decision by 7 justices granted Randy Resh and Bob Gondor new trials and vacated their convictions for the 1988 attempted rape and murder of Connie Nardi, 31, a divorced mother of two from Randolph Township. Both are to be released on bond Friday afternoon. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)

