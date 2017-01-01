All CATEGORIES
In this 2002 file photo, Randy A. Resh stares out a window during an interview at the Mansfield Correctional Institution. Resh, who has spent 12 years in prison for the 1988 murder of Connie Nardi of Randolph Twp, has had his conviction vacated by a Portage County judge based on new evidence that was never seen. A new trial has been ordered. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)

Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated officer, brought handcuffed kids to jail - 4:25 PM

A 26-year-old Akron man is accused of trying to get into the Summit County Courthouse and the county jail several times while carrying a firearm and accompanied by children in handcuffs, authorities said.

Savannah James makes prom night possible for 38 teen girls in Akron
2017 NFL Draft: Browns will likely pick players from Senior Bowl and Phil Savage breaks down which ones would fit
Cuyahoga Falls celebrates start of Front Street project with groundbreaking ceremony - 3:08 PM
Hudson, Aurora high schools ranked among nation’s best
