Nordonia Hills Schools Superintendent Joe Clark shows off his snow day shirt he gives as a prize. When Clark, with the twitter account, #NoSnowJoe, makes a snow day call, he reminds the students to read a book, play outside or help their parents around the house and then tweet a picture. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ivy Winans, 8, third grade, Northfield Elementary School; Quinn Winans, 5, kindergarten, Northfield; Christopher Winans, 11, fifth grade, Lee Eaton Elementary School; all of Northfield
A tweet from Philip King to Revere Local Schools Superintendent Matt Montgomery with a picture of the book he is reading. Happiness is .... a snow day and a sweater vest!!!! (Screen Grab)
Erik Halm, Physical Education teacher at Hudson Middle School Hudson physical education teacher Eric Halm asked his followers: How are you being physically active today? #snowday #play60. He tweeted photos of his son, Lucas, 2, building a snowman and enjoying the sled while playing with their dog, Clyde. Halm encourages his students to be active on a snow day. (Screen Grab)
Top tweet shows T-shirts Nordonia Superintendent Joe Clark had made for kids. Lower tweet is his initial tweet to kids on snow day.
Revere Local Schools Superintendent Matt Montgomery with his Stephen King book in his office. Montgomery encourages students to read when they have a snow day. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere Local Schools Superintendent Matt Montgomery Snow Day Twitter Challenge is for the students to tweet Montgomery with a picture of the book they are reading. (Screen Grab)
Shannon Davey, second-grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary in Revere district, reads Sherlock Holmes in response to Superintendent Matt Montgomery's Twitter challenge on Tuesday's snow day.
Andrew Jucha, 14, a freshman at Nordonia High School, clears snow off his family's driveway in Nordonia Hills after school was canceled Tuesday.
The Uher brothers, students at Revere Middle School, left to right, Luke12, sixth grade, Jack Uher, 14, eighth grade and Ryan Uher, 12, sixth grade are with the books they were reading on Tuesday's snow day.
Beth McCabe tweeted a picture of her son, Scott, 14, a student at Nordonia High School to #nosnowjoe on Tuesday's snow day. When Superintendent Joe Clark , with the twitter account, #NoSnowJoe, makes a snow day call, he reminds the students to read a book, play outside or help their parents around the house and then tweet a picture. (Screen Grab)
Revere Superintendent Matt Montgomery asked students to tweet a photo of him photoshopped into a snowy scene in advance of an upcoming snowfall in December. (Screen Grab)
