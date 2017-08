The Summit Beach Park roller coaster ride in this 1952 file photo. Rosie Brett of Tallmadge wrote, " Some time in the early 50's my neighbor, Mary Rita and I took the bus from east Akron to Summit Beach Park. It was on the opening day for the summer season. We bought our tickets for the rides, but as we walked by the roller coaster they said we could ride the coaster for 10 straight rides free, so of course we jumped on. There was a Beacon Journal photographer up on the rafters taking pictures of us going down the steep hill. That (this)picture was on the cover of the next Sunday's Roto." (Akron Beacon Journal file)