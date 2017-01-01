Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jenn Baugher is a former Soap Box Derby racer, Akron native, Coventry and Cleveland Institute of Art grad who now works as Fiat Chrysler car designer in Auburn Hills, Mich. (FCA Group)
In this 2012 file photo, Stephanie Getz, of North Canton, prepares for a test run at Derby Downs. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this 2012 file photo, Stephanie Getz, 11, and her father Andy, jockey their car into position before a test run at Derby Downs. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Soap Box Derby champs Stephanie Getz (right), 16, and her sister Amy, 14, carry one of their race cars from storage at their father's Body Shop on Tuesday in North, Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon
Soap Box Derby champs Stephanie Getz (left), 16, and her sister Amy, 14, pose with one of their race cars stored at their father's Body Shop on Tuesday in North, Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Soap Box Derby timing stickers decorate a window where derby champs Stephanie Getz, and her sister Amy store their cars in the off season at their father's Body Shop in North, Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon
Soap Box Derby champs Amy Getz (left), 14, and her sister Stephanie (right), 16, pose with their parents Becky and Andy at their father's Body Shop Tuesday in North, Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
