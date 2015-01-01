CRIMINAL OF THE YEAR: A Dayton man was arrested after he tried to have sex with a van. A newspaper account said an eyewitness told officers she saw the man pull down his pants and try to have intercourse with the grill of the van. This went on for a while before he passed out in a yard. There was no mention of injuries, so apparently he managed to avoid damaging his, um, radiator hose. Although he was jailed on two counts of public indecency, he surely is in line to receive an honor from the National Fetish Association. (Rick Steinhauser/Akron Beacon Journal Illustration)

