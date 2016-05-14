Earnest Byner shows his disappointment after fumbling in the closing minutes of AFC Championship game with Denver, Jan. 17, 1988 in Denver. The Broncos recovered the ball, stopping a tying touchdown drive, and giving them a 38-33 victory and a trip to the Super Bowl. Believeland, part of the award-winning 30 for 30 ESPN documentary film series attempts to explain the masochistic devotion many Browns, Indians, and Cavs fans have when it comes to cheering for teams that continue to break our hearts, premiered May 14, 2016. (AP File/Ron Heflin)

