The J.M. Sucker Co. named it's fifth generation president and chief executive officer. In the move, Tim Smucker (left) will become Chairman Emeritus, Mark T. Smucker (center) will become President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard K. Smucker will become Executive Chairman of the Orrville based, J.M. Smucker Co. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)

