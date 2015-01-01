All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

The new Costco in Boston Heights, Ohio. The store opened it's first Summit County store in June. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)

MORE FROM OHIO.COM

theater28cut PHIL MASTURZO - AKRON BEACON JOURNAL
Woman charged with stealing Santa Claus statue from Barberton movie theater

A Doylestown woman has been charged with theft after returning a Santa Claus statue she’s accused of stealing from a Barberton movie theater following a complaint she had with service there.

Accident closes U.S. Route 224 at Interstate 77 for 3 hours Tuesday night
ford28cut_02
Akron teen sentenced to eight years in prison for burning 4-month-old daughter
Betty Lin-Fisher bio
turnpike28webmap
Ohio Turnpike cutting back on construction zones next year - 11:12 AM
MORE FROM OHIO.COM >
 
  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next