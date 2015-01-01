Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The new Costco in Boston Heights, Ohio. The store opened it's first Summit County store in June. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Tour groups examine and check out the Scan Tunnel while packages are being scanned as they move along the conveyer belt at the new FedEx Ground facility in Twinsburg. The facility is 300,000 square foot. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Diebold Nixdorf employees Jennifer Marcaletti (left) Mary Humbert and Joy Kieffer take a selfie in front of the company's new name and logo after its unveiling from Diebold to Diebold Nixdorf. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Savannah James, businesswoman, philanthropist and LeBron James' wife, is broadcasted on a screen as she christens Goodyear's newest airship, Wingfoot Two, in October. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Savannah James, businesswoman, philanthropist and LeBron James' wife, reacts after christening Goodyear's newest airship, Wingfoot Two, in October 2016 at the blimp base in Suffield Township. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Customer drive through the parking lot of the FirstMerit Bank branch off State Road across the road from a Huntington Bank branch in January 2016. Huntington announced it would acquire the Akron Based FirstMerit Corp in a $3.4 billion deal. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
First Merit Bank tower in Akron. Huntington announced it would acquire the Akron Based FirstMerit Corp in a $3.4 billion deal. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Macy's announced the closing of it's Chapel Hill Mall location along with 35 other locations in a cost-cutting move by the Cincinnati-based company on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Macy's announced the closing of its Chapel Hill Mall location along with 35 other locations in a cost-cutting move by the Cincinnati-based company on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The new Courtyard Downtown Akron opens in March 2016, the first hotel to open in downtown in decades. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The lobby inside the new Courtyard Downtown Akron. The new Courtyard Marriott opens in March 2016, the first hotel to open in downtown in decades. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The J.M. Sucker Co. named it's fifth generation president and chief executive officer. In the move, Tim Smucker (left) will become Chairman Emeritus, Mark T. Smucker (center) will become President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard K. Smucker will become Executive Chairman of the Orrville based, J.M. Smucker Co. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The J.M. Sucker Co. named it's fifth generation president and chief executive officer, Mark T. Smucker. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
U-Haul Moving and Storage finished renovating the 134,756 square foot building once served as an Acme Fresh Market warehouse. U- Haul wanted to incorporate the buildings' history by making use of the old Acme storage sign. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)