Rocco Galizio of St. Sebastian's parish of Akron introduces the Rev. Louis Thomas (standing left) of St. Francis de Sales of New Franklin who will be giving a talk on Galileo and the church during a Theology on Tap Akron meeting at the Winking Lizard in Peninsula. The group of young Catholics (ages 20's through 30's) meets once a month at various venues and discusses faith over a beer. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)