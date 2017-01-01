Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A skull, one of the clues in the Gameroom at The Great Escape Room in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Signs to use as props in photos after an adventure at The Great Escape Room in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sherlock Holmes' Study, at The Great Escape Room in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Great Escape Room location manager Roxy Bautista shows off the Gameroom in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A confidential file, a possible clue in the Gameroom at The Great Escape Room in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Loop Escape Room has been a labor of love for youth directors Dan and Jodi Link to raise money for a church mission trip to Puerto Rico. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
The blackboard offers some friendly advice to mystery solvers at the new Loop Escape Room at the FallsCreek Community Church on Northmoreland Avenue in Munroe Falls. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
A sign points the way to the escape room at the FallsCreek Community Church on Northmoreland Avenue in Munroe Falls. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dan Link explains the rules of the high-school themed escape room at the FallsCreek Community Church on Northmoreland Avenue in Munroe Falls and the different types of locks participants might encounter. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)