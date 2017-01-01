All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

A skull, one of the clues in the Gameroom at The Great Escape Room in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

MORE FROM OHIO.COM

lerch28
Death of Akron toddler called suspicious; police say meth lab found in home

Akron police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating what they described Monday as the suspicious death of a 17-month-old Akron boy.

His body was found unresponsive late Sunday in a house that contained a working methamphetamine lab, police said.

wx02cut_03
March comes in like a lion with early-morning tornado warnings, some damage
Man accused of unwanted toe-sucking, foot massaging at Ohio mall
dyer02_cut
Bob Dyer: The Cavs joke that nobody got
Indians adjusting with league to defensive shifts, don’t mind if opposing batters try to lay down bunts
MORE FROM OHIO.COM >
 
  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next