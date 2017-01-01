Tessa Puma, 6, pets Rudy, a member of Akron Children's Hospital's Doggie Brigade at Akron Children's Hospital who is wearing a bow for Tessa who is known for her bows at the hospital Tuesday in Akron. Tessa often works with therapy animals at the hospital such as Rudy who wears a prosthetic front right leg to compensate for his shortened leg at birth. Tessa lost her left leg from a rare infection earlier this year and will soon be working with Rudy as she learns how to walk with a prosthetic leg. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

