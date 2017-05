Grant Metz, 21, of Uniontown pushes off the ring in practice at the OCW Arena.This is one thing I always knew I wanted to do, Metz said. When grade-school teachers asked Metz what he wanted to be when he grew up, it was always the same thing. He persisted even through bullying from his peers. I want to prove those people wrong who gave me a hard time, Metz said. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)