Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An helicopter lands on London Bridge after an attack in central London, Saturday. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby.
(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
A Police officer clears people away from the area near London Bridge after an incident in central London, late Saturday. British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (AP Photo/ Matt Dunham)
People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London, Saturday,. London incident. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
People walking down Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday. Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Police officers on Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday,. Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Armed Police officers stand guard on London Bridge in central London, Saturday. British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Emergency personnel on London Bridge after an incident in central London, Saturday. British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
A Police officer clears people away from the area near London Bridge after an incident in central London, late Saturday. British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (AP Photo/ Matt Dunham)
An armed Police officer looks through his weapon on London Bridge in London, Saturday. British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)