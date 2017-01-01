Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Retiring Akron Art Museum director Mitchell Kahan (left) gets a hug from Marcianne Herr at a retirement party for Kahan at the museum on Friday in Akron. Herr is the former director of education at the museum. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Art Museum donors Rick and Alita Rogers (back row) are photographed with Rick's parents, Bud and Susie Rogers, after a announcement was made that they will make a seven figure donation for a sculpture garden at the museum. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rick Rogers (left), museum director Mitchell Kahan, Alita Rogers, Rick's parents Bud and Susie Rogers, and Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic pose at a retirement party for Kahan on Friday in Akron. It was announced that Rick and Alita Rogers pledged a seven-figure gift to the Akron Art Museum for a sculpture garden. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
