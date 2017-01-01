Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Colorful fake mushrooms made of PVC pipes and pop bottles great visitors at F. A. Seiberling Nature Realm in Akron. A new exhibit Fantastic Fungi & Magnificent Mushrooms opens Sunday. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
Artwork by area artists and visitors is part of the new Fantastic Fungi & Magnificent Mushrooms exhibit that will open Sunday at the F. A. Seiberling Nature Realm on Sunday. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
Visitors can play ISpy and look for things hidden among giant mushrooms at a new exhibit at the F. A. Seiberling Nature Realm. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kids can decorate a Jack-o'-lantern mushroom at a new exhibit at the F. A. Seiberling Nature Realm. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)