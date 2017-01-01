Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jim Dime warms up at his table before performing at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, in Peninsula, Ohio. The "luck" of the draw put Dime on stage at 11:10 p.m. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
9 Souls (from left) - Samuel Salsburg, Greg Workman and Brant Novak - perform a series of instrumental compositions during a performance at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall on Thursday, in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Daniels plays solo at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall on Thursday, in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Becca Rhoades (left) and Red Chrosniak - the Red Brick Rhoades - perform at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall on Thursday, in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bryn Roberts (right) accompanies Serena Raybould during a performance at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall on Thursday in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
"White man singing the Blues. Beware!" warns Chad Jenson before playing at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kathy Camille (left) and Kerry Kean play as the B-String Band during a performance at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall on Thursday, in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sur Lawrence Trupo plays the harmonica and guitar, accompanied on bass by Brant Novak, during a performance at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Thad Walters (right) congratulates his friend, Jimmy Conroy, after Conroy's performance at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall on in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brant Novak (left) sits in with Kerry Kean (center) and Kathy Camille during a performance at open mic night at the G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)