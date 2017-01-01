Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Carl Edwards leaves the stage after speaking to the media during a news conference at Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville, N.C., Wednesday. Edwards announced he was stepping away from racing. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
In this Oct. 30, 2016 photo, Sprint Cup Series driver Carl Edwards (19) greets fans during driver introductions for the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Carl Edwards pauses to wipe his eyes as he speaks to the media during a news conference at Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville, N.C., Wednesday. Edwards announced he was stepping away from racing. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)