Jimmie Johnson celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Jimmie Johnson fires commemorative pistols in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Jimmie Johnson (48) passes Joey Logano (22) on the front stretch with late in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Johnson won the race. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
Jimmie Johnson (48) and Denny Hamlin, rear, come out of Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)