Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chase Elliott looks at the leader board after a qualifying run for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Chase Elliott (24) drives through Turn 4 during a qualifying run for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday. Elliott earned the pole position. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kurt Busch (41) spins in front of Austin Dillon (3) after hitting the wall coming out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Joey Logano does a burnout after winning the NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Joey Logano celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)