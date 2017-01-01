Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tabatha Wright, of Amelia, Va., displays a Dale Earnhardt Jr. flag as she waits for him to pass by during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday. NASCAR'S most popular driver for each of the past 14 seasons, returns to the track for the first time since announcing that the 2017 season will be his last. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)'
Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles during a press conference after practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday. NASCAR'S most popular driver for each of the past 14 seasons, returns to the track for the first time since announcing that the 2017 season will be his last. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares to get in his car prior to qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)'