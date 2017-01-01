Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Darrell Wallace Jr. looks on from pit road during NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, March 12, 2016 at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Darrell Wallace Jr. will become the first black driver to race at NASCAR's top level since 2006 when he replaces injured Aric Almirola this weekend at Pocono Raceway. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ryan Reed (left) interviews fellow driver Darrell Wallace Jr. after NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Phoenix International Raceway, March 12, 2016 in Avondale, Ariz. Wallace Jr. will become the first black driver to race at NASCAR's top level since 2006 when he replaces injured Aric Almirola this weekend at Pocono Raceway. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)