Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kurt Busch (41) drives through Turn 4 during a qualifying run for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. in Feb. 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kurt Busch (41) celebrates with his crew after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Feb. 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Brad Keselowski (2) drives through Turn 4 during a qualifying run for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in Feb. 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)