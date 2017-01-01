Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this July 5, 2014 photo, Alex Bowman (right) watches as Dale Earnhardt Jr. sends out a tweet while waiting under a tunnel for driver introductions to begin before a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Dale Earnhardt Jr. got the replacement he wanted. Alex Bowman got his dream job. Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that the 24-year-old Bowman will replace one of the series' biggest stars in the No. 88 car next season after Earnhardt retires. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
In this July 15, 2016photo, Alex Bowman (left) talks with a crew member of Dale Earnhardt Jr. before practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. Dale Earnhardt Jr. got the replacement he wanted. Alex Bowman got his dream job. Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that the 24-year-old Bowman will replace one of the series' biggest stars in the No. 88 car next season after Earnhardt retires. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, Alex Bowman points to the pole award sticker on his car after winning the pole for a NASCAR Sprint Cup series race at Phoenix International Raceway, in Avondale, Ariz. Dale Earnhardt Jr. got the replacement he wanted. Alex Bowman got his dream job. Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that the 24-year-old Bowman will replace one of the series' biggest stars in the No. 88 car next season after Earnhardt retires. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)