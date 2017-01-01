Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jimmie Johnson celebrates winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Jimmie Johnson (48) takes the checkered flag from an official after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race, Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Jared C. Tilton, Pool)
Kurt Busch's car burns after he hit the wall in the first turn during the STP 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)