Jimmie Johnson performs a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup series race, Sunday at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Jimmie Johnson (center) celebrates in Victory Lane after he won a NASCAR Cup series race, Sunday at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Kurt Busch (41) and Brad Keselowski (2) wreck during the NASCAR Cup series race, Sunday at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Jimmie Johnson, second from front left, takes a photo in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup series race, Sunday at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Jimmie Johnson, center right, hugs his car owner Rick Hendrick, center left, in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup series race, Sunday at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)