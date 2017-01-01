Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kurt Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17), Trevor Bayne (6) and Elliott Sadler (7) collide along the front stretch after coming out of Turn 4 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jimmie Johnson (48), Clint Bowyer (14), Chris Buescher (37), Kevin Harvick (4), D.J. Kennington (96) and Danica Patrick (10) collide in a multi-car wreck between Turns 3 and 4, as Landon Cassill (34) drives past, during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) hits Kyle Busch (18) along with Erik Jones (77), Matt Kenseth (20) and Elliott Sadler (7) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/John Chilton)
Kurt Busch, top, celebrates with crew members after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/David Graham)