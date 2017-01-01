Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the Brickyard 400 NASCAR auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, July 24, 2016 in Indianapolis. Kyle Busch has dominated the Brickyard 400 the last two years. If he can do it again, the 2015 Cup champion would join Michael Schumacher as the only drivers to win three consecutive races at Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Race driver Kyle Busch climbs into his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Race driver Kyle Busch pulls into the garage during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
The number of Summit County residents who showed up in emergency rooms after overdosing on drugs this week ticked up slightly over last, but remained less than the recent trend, a weekly report by public health officials shows.