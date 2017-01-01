Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Martin Truex Jr. (78), Joey Logano (22) and Kyle Busch (18) race during the Clash at Daytona on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Kurt Busch wrecks during the Clash Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Danica Patrick reaches out to hug Owen Larson, 2, beside Patrick's race car on Pit Road before the start of the Clash at Daytona on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Owen is the son of Sprint Cup driver Kyle Larson. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Jimmie Johnson (48) climbs out of his car after hitting the inside wall when he lost control of his car coming out of Turn 4 during the Clash at Daytona International Speedway Sunday in Daytona Beach. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)