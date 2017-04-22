Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Driver Bubba Wallace, right, rubs with Brennan Poole, center, during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Driver Kyle Larson makes his way around the track during practice for a NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Bristol, Tenn. Larson will start on the pole for Sunday's race. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Driver Kyle Larson (42) leads the field as they come down the back stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Driver Kyle Larson (42) leads the field as they come down the back stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Driver Kyle Larson walks through the pit area after the first practice for a NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Bristol, Tenn. Larson will start on the pole for Sunday's race. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)