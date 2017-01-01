Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kevin Harvick comes out of Turn 4 during qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. Harvick is the pole sitter for the race. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
Kevin Harvick stands in Victory Lane while holding the pole award for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Jimmie Johnson (left) talks with crew chief Chad Knaus on pit road during qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)