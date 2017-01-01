Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 23-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Tom Brady (12) head to the field to warm up before adivisional playoff game against the Houston Texans, Jan. 14, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Tom Brady (12) warm up before the AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jan. 22, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sept. 18, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) celebrate their touchdown pass completion against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of a game Sept. 18, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Jan. 1. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)