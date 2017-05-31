Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns' DeShone Kizer (7) looks to throw as Cody Kessler (6) looks on during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer throws during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility on June 6, 2017, in Berea. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is pressured by quarterback coach David Lee during a practice drill at their training facility on June 14, 2017 in Berea. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Browns head coach Hue Jackson talks with quarterbacks Cody Kessler (left) and Brock Osweiler during practice at their training facility on June 14, 2017 in Berea. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer throws as head coach Hue Jackson looks on during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility on May 31, 2017, in Berea. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks DeShone Kizer (front) looks to throw as Cody Kessler looks on during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility on May 31, 2017, in Berea,. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)