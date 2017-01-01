Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
South Carolina quarterback Perry Orth (left) loses the ball as he is hit by Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (right) during the second half of a game, Oct. 31, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett smiles during Texas A&M Pro Day at the team's indoor training facility, Match 30, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) scores on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter against Wake Forest in a game Oct. 17, 2015, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)