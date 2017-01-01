Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett runs through drills during rookie minicamp, May 12 in Berea. Garrett has fully recovered from a foot sprain and is ready for training camp, the team announced Wednesday. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, suffered a left lateral foot sprain during minicamp in June. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett signs autographs after practice at the team's training camp facility, Thursday in Berea. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas (73) blocks during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 20, 2016 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns fans enter the team's training camp facility before practice, Thursday in Berea. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett hits the tackling dummy during rookie minicamp at the team's training facility, May 12, in Berea. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett runs through drills at the team's training camp facility, July 27, in Berea. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)