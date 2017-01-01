Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco break away from San Francisco 49ers' Ahmad Brooks, left, and Aldon Smith (99) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to throw a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after their win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)