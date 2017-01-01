Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
BMe Community Manager Ace Epps and 2016 BMe award winner Willie McGee, 33, pose for a portrait at Summit Artspace on Monday in Akron. The Akron chapter of the BMe organization awarded six area black men with $10,000 each to use for local community service projects. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
