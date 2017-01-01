Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jeff Ballou, president of the National Press Club and news editor at Al Jazeera Media Network, holds up a copy of TIME Magazine with the cover reading, "Is Truth Dead?" as he talks about the importance of journalism during the presidency of Donald Trump at the Akron Press Club Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeff Ballou, president of the National Press Club and news editor at Al Jazeera Media Network speaks at the Akron Press Club Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeff Ballou, president of the National Press Club and news editor at Al Jazeera Media Network speaks at the Akron Press Club Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)