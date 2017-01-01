Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Minature prints of artwork by Tara McPherson for sale at her pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
(From left) Shannon Butcher of Akron, Erin Kruczek of Detroit, Sandra Luster and Jack Zucker of Cleveland browse a selection of artwork done by artist Tara McPherson for sale at her pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Sean Leonard (right) snaps a photo of his business partner Tara McPherson (center) with a crowd of her fans during her pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hundreds of art lovers from Akron and surrounding areas made their way to the Akron Art Museum for Tara McPherson's pop-up art show. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Artist Tara McPherson (right) signs artwork for a fan during her pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Artist Tara McPherson signs artwork for a fan during her pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Artist Tara McPherson smiles as she greets fans at her pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Artist Tara McPherson poses for a picture with Jayson Shenk of Diamond and his new purchase of her art titled "The Bunny in the Moon" during her pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Artist Tara McPherson (right) signs artwork for fans Kelsey Book (left) and Sergei Itomlenskis of Columbus during her pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A Tara McPherson fan fingers through the selection of prints during McPherson's art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron Art Museum employee Elizabeth Carney (right) conducts an interview with artist Tara McPherson (left) after McPherson's pop-up art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Artist Tara McPherson answers questions during a question and answer event after her art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Artist Tara McPherson chuckles as she recalls her start in art during a question and answer event after her art show at the Akron Art Museum. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)