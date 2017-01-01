Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) tips the ball from New York Knicks guard Ron Baker during the first half Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade (3) shoots layup past Oklahoma City Thunder's Jerami Grant (center) as Cameron Payne watches during the first half Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (center) drives on Chicago Bulls' Cristiano Felicio (left) as Steven Adams (12) and Michael Carter-Williams (7) watch during the first half Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)