Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (right) goes down with the ball as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart defends during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA playoff series, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas makes a pass while sprawled on the floor as Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (top) defends during the second quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA playoff series, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives past Washington Wizards guard John Wall during the third quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA playoff series, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guards Isaiah Thomas (4) and Marcus Smart (36) celebrate with center Kelly Olynyk (41) after Olynyk sank a basket during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)